The National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it is on course to settle a debt of over GH₵15 million of unpaid wins.

According to the Director–General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, he inherited the debt of unpaid wins but the authority has taken steps to clear the debt.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mr Awuku said the NLA will continue to settle the unpaid wins and clear it.

“It is instructive to know that when His Excellency the president posted myself and my deputy to the NLA, they had some few challenges.

“We met a rising debt of over GH₵15 million of unpaid wins on the assumption of office.

“As of now, we have cleared the greater part of the debt and we continue to make efforts together with my very competent and solid management team to clear the outstanding debts,” he said.

He also noted that countries pirating Lotto numbers will start paying revenue to the NLA.