Residents in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region have embarked on communal labour to fix the broken Dekyebu bridge serving as a link to the municipal capital and other adjoining towns in the area.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Bright Lenwah.

Already, two people have sustained injuries after falling off the bridge and are receiving treatment at St Joseph Catholic hospital in Nkwanta South.

Aside this, some residents who spoke to Adom News said the economic activities in the area have been affected.

They lamented the state of the bridge had since made it difficult for vehicles to transport goods and services and majority are unable to go to work.

They, therefore, appealed to government as a matter of urgency get the bridge fixed immediately to restore economic activities in the area.

The MCE, Bright Lenwah in an interview said the situation has given him nightmares after several requests to the relevant agencies to fix the bridge proved futile.

The MCE commended the people of Nkwanta for coming out in their numbers to help fix the bridge.

