The District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) for Nkwanta North district in the Oti Region, William Nawugma Kidinan has cut sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art market facility in Damanko under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) initiative.

The comprehensive project includes the rehabilitation of Damanko D/A JHS, Sibi D/A JHS, Kpassa sports stadium, and the construction of five boreholes in other communities.

Chiefs from beneficiary communities graced the occassion.

Speaking to Adom News, DCE William Nawugma revealed that, the projects are part of the Gulf of Guinea North Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects, funded by the World Bank and executed by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Finance, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), and Youth and Sports Gendarmerie.

Highlighting the positive impact of these projects, Mr. Nawugma said it will create employment opportunities for the youth in the area, fostering economic growth within the beneficiary communities across the district.

He commended the government for its intervention projects, underscoring their potential to bring tangible development to the local populace and deter urban migration among the youth.

In urging the cooperation of chiefs and residents, Mr. Nawugma emphasized the need to support contractors in each community to ensure timely project completion.

The Nkwanta North District Coordinating Director, Sevlo Agyie stressed the significance of these projects in boosting economic activities within the district.