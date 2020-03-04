Some residents of the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East region have hit the streets to register their displeasure against their District Chief Executive (DCE), Gifty Akosah Arthur.

According to the aggrieved residents, who converged at Busunya, the district capital, the DCE’s performance since her appointment about three years ago has been nothing to write home about.

Some of the protesters

Clad in red attires and hair bands, they said Madam Arthur should resign since they cannot point out any development she has brought to the area.

The angry residents wielded placards with inscriptions such as ‘Akosah Arthur we are tired of you’, ‘Blood sucking DCE’, ‘Yen gyidie asa w) DCE no mu’, ‘Incompetence DC’, and ‘Nkoranza North needs change’ among others.

They also, as a matter of urgency, called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama to sack the incumbent DCE.