An Accra Circuit Court has granted one of the rival groups’ suspected ringleaders, Ibrahim Hussain, aka Kumodzi, and three others involved in the Nima-Maamobi clash a bail of ¢320,000.

The three other suspects include Farouk Dawda, aka Omoni, Aziz Suleman, and Zakari Mohammed, aka Miller.

The court, presided over by Rosemary Baah Torsu, hearing the case granted the four accused persons bail in the sum of ¢80,000 each with two sureties on Tuesday, February 25, 2022.

They were also required to report to the Nima police twice a week as part of their bail conditions.

The case is connected to the clash in January 2022 when two rival groups engaged in a violent act at Nima, which resulted in injuries.

A timely intervention by the Police averted what could have been bloodshed following a violent clash between the youth of Nima and Maamobi.

In videos widely circulated on social media, the youth in the adjoining Muslim communities are seen with clubs and cutlasses around 3:00 pm.

The Police arrested 12 persons in connection with the incident. Eight out of the 12 arrested were granted bail on February 1 with an amount of ¢80,000 with two sureties each.

They were made to sign a code of conduct and asked to report to the Nima Divisional Headquarters twice a week.

The remaining four pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons, and causing harm to two persons, Frimpong Boateng and Shaibu Abdul Razak.

Meanwhile, the ring leader for the other rival group (Bombo) involved in the violent clash, Ali Awudi, alias Bomba, is still at large.