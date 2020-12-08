The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has been arrested.

He is being accused of instigating a shooting incident at the Modak Hotel located in the area.

He was apprehended alongside some 12 young men.

The lawyer for the MP said the issue shall be followed so secure bail for Mr Vanderpuye.

Meanwhile, Joy News’ Ernest Manu said the MP was whisked away in a police vehicle.

The situation, he said, has caused unrest from party supporters who clearly do not agree with the arrest of the Odododiodio MP.