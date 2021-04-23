Nigerian comedian Emmanuella Samuel continues to break new grounds in her acting career.

The 10-year-old girl made her first appearance in an international feature film titled Survive or Die.

Survive or Die was shot in Australia in 2018 but was released for public viewing in 2020.

The movie tells the story of a 16-year-old refugee girl escaping civil war but wrongly lands in a remote part of Australia.

The young girl has to get to a civilised area while fighting starvation, harsh terrain, and a hunter who hunts her in vengeance for the death of his son.

Survive or Die sheds light on the sad reality of many immigrants across the world.

Emmanuella featured in the movie as a guest star alongside major cast like Hawa Barnes, Felino Dolloso, and Craig Bourke.

One of the movie directors, Daniel Okoduwa, also shared a photo of Emmanuella with some cast in the movie.