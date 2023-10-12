The administrator of Super Eagles official Instagram account has been attacked for using a Ghanaian song in a training video.

Ahead of their friendly match against Saudi Arabia, the team’s Instagram admin use King Promise’s “Terminator” song as the background music.

This choice of music erupted into a firestorm of criticism, exposing the rift between Nigerian and Ghanaian Afrobeat music lovers.

Irate Nigerian fans took to the comments section to vent their anger and demanded removal of the post.

Some even threatened to unfollow Super Eagles’ official Instagram page if their request is not granted.

Others also called for the administrator of the page to be sacked.

But the conduct of these Nigerian fans have been described as hypocritical since many Ghanaians and other nationals use Nigerian songs in their social media contents.

However, others argue that, Nigerians want to promote their music at any given opportunity.

Music critics also say what happened only exposes the tension between highlife, a genre deeply rooted in Ghana, and Afrobeats being championed by Nigerian artistes.

Aside this social media banter, the Super Eagles is focused on their upcoming international friendly match against Saudi Arabia.

The game will take place at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Portugal on Friday evening, with a kick-off time of 5:pm.

Following the Saudi Arabia clash, Nigeria will face Mozambique in another friendly match next week.

These friendly matches serve as crucial preparation for the Super Eagles as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with a pivotal encounter against Lesotho scheduled for November.

