Some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to show their love to embattled actress, Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo in a unique way.

They have composed a song titled: “Akuapem Poloo the Lord is able” to show their support after she was jailed for posting naked pictures of herself and her son on social media

In the video, the Nollywood stars were seen singing the emotional song for Akuapem Poloo.

Watch video below

Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo after spending some days in jail has been granted ¢80,000 bail by an An Accra High Court on Wednesday April 21, 2021.