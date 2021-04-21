Ghana has become the first country in West Africa to deploy a system for the digital verification of COVID-19 PCR test results based on the African Union Trusted Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS standard.

The Ministry of Health, through the Ghana Health Service, spearheaded the project which aims to ease verification of COVID-19 test results to travellers.

This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The technology platform, which is jointly powered by the Ghana Health Service and the PanaBIOS Consortium, covers all the authorized COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories in the country and will help stop the circulation of fake test results.

“All travellers, Airlines and Diplomatic Missions, Port Health, COVID-19 testing laboratories, and all other relevant stakeholders in Ghana are informed that only test results or certificates bearing Trusted Travel or BIOMARS codes will be considered valid for travel out of Ghana from 21st April 2021,” a statement said.

Travellers arriving in the country have been advised to use a tool made available through the UNDP-supported Global Haven partnership [www.globalhaven.org] for COVID-19 test results certificate verification.

