Two people have been charged with conspiring to transport a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, both Nigerian nationals, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later.

Police said a child had been safeguarded and officers were working with partners on continued support.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential modern slavery offences.

The charges follow an inquiry by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

