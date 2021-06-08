The Nigerian government is in talks with Twitter over the suspension of its operations in Nigeria.

This was revealed by the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, on Monday.

Leonard said this during a closed-door meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, ambassadors and representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland and the EU in Nigeria.

Onyeama claimed the objective of the ban was to advocate for a responsible use of social media platforms that would not destabilise the peace and unity of the country.

Reacting, Leonard thanked the Minister for inviting them to the meeting and expressed satisfaction that the federal government and Twitter were in talks.

She said the representatives are Nigeria’s strong partners on issues of security and they recognise the daunting task on the issues of security that confront the country.

“We recognise that there are issues of irresponsible use of social media, but we remain firm in our position that free access to the ability to express self is very important and perhaps more important in troubled times,’’ NAN quoted her as saying.