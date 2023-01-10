Language has never proven to be a barrier when serving the Almighty is in question, and gospel star, Mercy Chinwo, has given credence to this.

The Nigerian singer led a powerful ministration at the First Sky Group Live In Worship show, where she was billed as a guest performer.

Being in Ghana, she connected to the local fans by singing the arguably best gospel song of 2022, Wa Ye Me Yie, composed by singer Piesie Esther.

The same vibe Ghanaians have when chorusing the song is exactly what Mercy Chinwo felt when the banger began echoing in the airwaves.

The Nigerian singer was covered in anointing while her voice cracked as she delivered the goosebump-worthy performance.

Piesie Esther who looked on proudly was forced to join her on stage for a duet that saw the patrons uplifted.

While Mercy hit high notes, Piesie coordinated the song in a soft tone, giving their performance the perfect blend.

The patrons leapt with joy upon realizing Mercy was singing the original Twi lyrics, as though he was tutored and rehearsed the lines.

Watch video below:



