A taxi cab driver was found allegedly murdered in his car at Mampong near Sekondi on Sunday.

The deceased, who was later identified as Frederick Quaidoo, was found dead with his hands and legs tired with a rope and had bruises all over his body.

The lifeless body was lying at the back seat of the Kia Picanto with registration number WR 1514-17. The body was later taken to a hospital morgue by the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the taxi cab was found at the outskirt of the farming community with the dead body in it early Sunday morning.

They indicated that the police were quickly informed and the personnel arrived at the scene at about 8:30am to assess the situation and to commence investigations.

Later, the police found the deceased’s driver’s licence and the ignition key in the car with the name Quaidoo Frederick.

They attributed the incident partly to inadequate street lights in the community, which makes it possible for some recalcitrant people to carry out their criminal activities in the dark.

The assembly member for the area, Isaac Hagan, could not understand the motive of the alleged assailants since the driver’s licence and the car key were still in the vehicle.

“If their intention was to steal the car, the perpetrators would not have left the car key. At this point it is difficult to know their motive but we leave it in the hands of the police,” he noted.