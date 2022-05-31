Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, has been appointed as the Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart International University, United States.

The comedienne announced the good news in a post shared on Instagram in the early hours of Monday.

READ ALSO:

She shared photos from her induction and also congratulated her husband Femi Bamisile who also graduated with a Doctor of Law from the same institution.

Helen Paul wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to us my love. Such a great honour for both of us. You graduated as a Doctor of Law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul, now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University USA.”

Sharing a video from her induction, she captioned the post, “Congratulations to all of us at Heart University. I am now officially Professor Paul Helen. The ceremony was a beautiful one indeed. My sincere gratitude to my Boss and the University Chancellor. Dornett Mcintosh Ph.D.’

“Thank you my senior Professor Cox our faculty head and all HBIU staff in general. Will never forget to say a big thank you to my Atlanta Dean of programming. Yemisi Dunmoye Ph.D @yemidun #honor #grace #new #space #achievement.”

Reports first revealed that the mum of three, had taken a postdoctoral study in the United States in 2020.

Helen Paul had previously bagged a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.