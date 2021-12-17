Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie has proven he is not only a pro in the music circles but also a master of other areas including the kitchen.

The BET award-winner hosted a few Nigerian friends at his plush home after they touched down in the country for his upcoming December events.

One of them is Afro-Fusion songwriter and pianist, Daniel Benson, popularly known as Buju, who has fallen in love with Sarkodie’s culinary skills.

The rapper treated them to a full bowl of assorted jollof rice and salad, in a bid to settle the long-held Ghana-Nigeria jollof debate.

Tasting alongside Buju were other music producers including Guilty Beatz who commented that he was “mind blown” Sarkodie could make a mouth-watering dish.

Buju on the other hand could be heard letting out some mmm-mmmm as he confesses he is shocked to the core Ghana’s meal could be such satisfying.

All persons, who dished out portions of the meal, emptied their plates and unanimously rated Sarkodie an A.