The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, July 3, released the latest updates of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic as it affects states throughout the country.

From the record on the Commission’s Twitter page on Friday, Lagos state retains its position as the epicentre of COVID-19 all over the country with 87 cases.

Although the health agency announced that not less than 11, 069 patients have fully recovered from the disease, the death toll has hit an alarming number of 628.

So far, the country has 27,564 confirmed cases of the global pandemic.

454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-87

Edo-63

FCT-60

Ondo-41

Benue-32

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Oyo-19

Kaduna-17

Delta-16

Enugu-15

Borno-14

Plateau-9

Nasarawa-8

Kano-5

Bauchi-4

Gombe-2

Katsina-1

Kogi-1



27,564 confirmed

11,069 discharged

628 deaths pic.twitter.com/oIwFKGHyVp — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 3, 2020

Nigeria has one of the highest Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa.

According to the NCDC, three out of every five Nigerians who die from Covid-19 are more than 50 years old.