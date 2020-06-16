Rev Paul Abam, whose Ministry is in Cross River State has been disgraced after allegedly being caught planting charm in his cousin’s land, in a bid to extort money from him.
A family source said the Pastor told his cousin that he needed money to uproot a charm someone planted in his land.
He was, however, traced and caught red-handed with some fetish stuff at a shrine in Itigidi after a resident of the community saw him planting the said charm in the land.
ALSO READ:
- Health Minister discharged from UGMC, recovering at home
- Meet the MP who first introduced US lottery into Ghana and made $1 million
- My wife’s sickness taught me life’s greatest lesson– Quophi Okyeame [Video]
Below are photos of the disgraced pastor