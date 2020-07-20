A young Nigerian has allegedly committed suicide after being accused of rape by a Twitter influencer who refused to provide further details.

#JusticeForIzu is currently trending on Twitter after a user named Legend Izu Madubueze took his life when a Twitter influencer by name, Nanichi Anese, published his name and that of others as men accused of rape.

It was revealed that Izu reached out to Nani and asked to know who he raped but she didn’t have a good answer, instead she claimed the accuser wanted to remain anonymous. She later said the alleged victim said it was a “non physical sexual assault”.

Izu kept trying to clear his name but Nani was not cooperative.

Izu later left a note, apologizing even though he said he doesn’t know what he did or who he hurt that led to him being accused.

His last tweet was on Friday, July 17, and it reads: “Oh and if you’re reading this, I’m dead lol.”

He eventually committed suicide and Nani has deactivated her account after Izu’s suicide was made public.

Older chats from Izu’s phone allegedly shows that Nani had asked him out before but he declined.

At the moment, Nigerians are demanding Justice for Izu.