The Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the suspected murder of Andrew Ochekwo and the related disappearance of two women, Celine and Afiba, in Aba, Abia State.

This directive comes amidst widespread allegations and conflicting reports regarding Ochekwo’s involvement in the case and the conduct of the initial investigation.

The investigation will be conducted by the Monitoring Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, which has been instructed to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding Ochekwo’s death and the disappearance of the two women.

The probe will also scrutinize the actions of the team responsible for the initial investigation in Abia State and the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT), to establish the facts of the case.

Given the high level of public interest and the serious nature of the allegations, the IGP has emphasized the need for a meticulous and unbiased investigation.

The Monitoring Unit has been tasked with completing its inquiry and submitting a detailed report within two weeks.

The Inspector-General has assured the public that the investigation will be conducted with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. He urged the public and all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

The police also called on individuals and groups with relevant information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

This investigation aims to address the serious concerns raised by the public and ensure that justice is served, shedding light on the true events surrounding Andrew Ochekwo’s death and the mysterious disappearance of Celine and Afiba.