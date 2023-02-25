Suspected political thugs have stolen ballot boxes and voting materials at Oredo Ward 4 unit 42 on Butcher Street in Edo state, Nigeria.

The hoodlums reportedly chased away the polling officials who took cover in a house on Lagos Street.

Media reports also say the attackers came with a gun to cart away voting materials as INEC officials were settling down to work.

hoodlums carted away with ballot boxes and papers in edo state. Apc and Inec are evil 😈



Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, reacting to the story after INEC officials reportedly came to his polling unit, told reporters; “We need to reconfirm that story. It doesn’t make sense to snatch a ballot box that doesn’t have ballot papers in it. We will check that and verify. But I am confident because we made adequate preparations to ensure that every polling unit has at least five security personnel.

“It is too early to make any conclusive statement, two hours into voting. We are going to go round and see what is going on across the state,” he added.