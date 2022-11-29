The Federal government has approved the commencement of a 14-day paternity leave for all federal civil servants.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this on Monday, November 28, in a statement.

The circular titled, ‘Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval of Paternity Leave in the Public Service,’ said that this was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition.

According to her, “Government has also approved Paternity Leave for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be fourteen working days. The leave shall not be more than once in two years, and for maximum of four children.”

Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of fourteen working days.

The request for such leave shall be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies.

She also said that the effective date of the circular was 25th November, 2022. She said the bonding was important to help the newly-born or adopted baby properly bond with the father in the early period after birth.