The Black Stars set their sights on top 16 place at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar after hard-fought victory against South Korea in their second group game.

Ghana lost their first match, however, it bounced back with a 3-2 win in what was a dramatic match at the Education City Stadium.

Following the victory, some politicians congratulated Otto Addo and his men for defeating the Asian side to keep the team in the race for the next stage of the competition.

In a Twitter post, President Nana Akufo-Addo commended the national team for their hard fought victory against the Taegeuk Warriors of South korea.

“Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians,” part of the tweet read.

Check some reactions below:

Congratulations to our gallant @GhanaBlackstars!



The country appreciates your efforts and hard work in today's game. You chased and caught your dreams.



Go for qualification in our last group game against Uruguay on Friday.



You can do it.#GoGhanaGo#GoBlackStarsGo pic.twitter.com/U0WdWZv0gG — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) November 28, 2022

God no go shame us. Walahi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/51l0aWZQv5 — Francis-Xavier Sosu (@fx_sosu) November 24, 2022

Bravo Man of the Match #Kudus

Keep the spirit high 🔥. pic.twitter.com/ZwtIQEkmZN — Official Kennedy Agyapong® (@KennedyAgy) November 28, 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin jubilates over Black Stars victory over South Korea. #MGLQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/thPcEDaVSF — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) November 28, 2022

Congratulations to our Black stars. Not an easy game, but teamwork, hardwork and determination paid off. Goalkeeper Zigi has earned my utmost admiration. Kudus did great and can only improve. Jordan has won over even his ardent critics. #GoBlackStars #WeAreGhana! — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 28, 2022

Had a terrific time in my beloved constituency watching the Black Stars match with members of the Okada Riders’ Association from Aveyime, Battor & Mepe who were my special guests.



Congratulations to the indomitable Black Stars—they showed the world Ghana’s unrivaled tenacity🇬🇭💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/iip7oAOGnQ — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 28, 2022