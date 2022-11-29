The Black Stars set their sights on top 16 place at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar after hard-fought victory against South Korea in their second group game.
Ghana lost their first match, however, it bounced back with a 3-2 win in what was a dramatic match at the Education City Stadium.
Following the victory, some politicians congratulated Otto Addo and his men for defeating the Asian side to keep the team in the race for the next stage of the competition.
In a Twitter post, President Nana Akufo-Addo commended the national team for their hard fought victory against the Taegeuk Warriors of South korea.
“Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians,” part of the tweet read.
Check some reactions below: