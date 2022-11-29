The final round of the group games kicks off today at the various stadia.

In Group A, Ecuador will face Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Netherlands will face Qatar, who have exited the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium with kick-off also scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In Group B, Iran will come up against the USA at the Al Thumama Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:00GMT.

Wales at the Ahmed bin Al Stadium will face England with the game expected to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Below are the standings in Group A and Group B:

Photo credit:Citizen TV Kenya

Group B