A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly killing one Bahijja Abubakar, 28, in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State.



According to the Kano state PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, she was arrested following a report received on August 19, that the deceased was stabbed at the back of the neck and left in a pool of blood.



Following the report, police operatives stormed the scene and discovered that the suspect had fled.

The victim was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where she was admitted. Unfortunately, on August 20, she died.

On that same day, the suspect was arrested at her hideout.



She confessed she had a misunderstanding with the deceased and as a result, a fight ensued between them.

They, however, settled, but later on, she took a sharp knife and stabbed her at the back of her neck which resulted in her death.

She maintains that she did not know what came over her.