A notorious drug dealer wanted for attempting to export cannabis to the United Kingdom (UK) has been arrested.

Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu was unsuccessful in transporting 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the UK and has since been on wanted list.



The suspect had tried to move the substances through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos but his consignment was confiscated on August 12.

He managed to flee, but his driver, who was to deliver the drugs, was arrested.

After his arrest, investigation revealed the identity of the actual owner of the consignment.

The dealer was apprehended in a sting operation, three days after the driver’s confession.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives traced him to a popular Pentecostal church in Ojodu Berger, Lagos.



He was picked up after he stepped out of church service.



