Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams, has disclosed that former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan is his favorite Ghanaian player.

The Spanish-born of Ghanaian descent revealed he has been watching the 37-year-old since he was a kid and wants to be a prolific striker like the ex-Sunderland star.

Nico Williams, who is the younger brother of new Ghana recruit, Inaki Willimas, was in the country for the summer holidays but has returned to Spain to begin preparations ahead of the new season.

“When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals,” he said in an interview with 3Sports.

“I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practiced to be like him and try to score goals like him,” he added.

The budding forward enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Rojiblancos in La Liga last season, playing 36 games for the Basque-based club.

The 20-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana despite playing five games for Spain’s U21.