The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has arrested some personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s IT department.

Their arrest is reportedly in connection with the prepaid vending challenges that the company faced.

According to media reports, the suspects after their deeds were discovered by NIB personnel.

The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, in an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio on Wednesday, March 22, confirmed the arrest.

Mr Mahama, however, did not provide further details as investigations are still ongoing.

“Investigations are still ongoing,” Mr Mahama said.

“Some of them were picked up, others were asked to go, so that conversation is for the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to deal with.

“And as for our problems of information technology, we have done our best to come a long way. I will say most of them have been fixed.

“We are doing our best to intensify our security, both cyber and physical so that we can serve the people of Ghana better and make sure we are reliable in giving out the service we promised,” the ECG MD added.

There prolonged blackout in some parts of the country due to the inability of consumers to access the company’s prepaid vending services in October 2022.

This led to series of lamentations on social media by affected citizens who bemoaned the situation.

Regions such as the Greater Accra Region, Volta Region and the Ashanti Region were all severely affected, with locals complaining bitterly about the development.

However, the ECG clarified that the anomaly was a result of some technical challenges which are being resolved.

But the latest developments suggest there are some personnel within the company who had a hand in the matter.