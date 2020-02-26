The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has revealed it has so far in 2020 paid over GH¢ 91 million to service providers.

According to the outfit, GH¢ 857 million was paid as claims to service providers in 2019 with over GH¢ 91 million paid in 2020 to credentialed service providers who submitted their claims vouchers in time.

This follows a statement from the Ghana Medical Association which threatened to withdraw services over unpaid arrears which are collapsing the services.

It added a total of 4,292 service providers comprising 2,993 public health facilities, 1,038 private facilities, 228 mission facilities and 33 Quasi-Government facilities have been paid in 2020 alone.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of NHIA stressed service providers now receive reimbursement in an average of six months in arrears instead of the over 12 months it used to be.

Read the full statement below: