NHIA CEO Okoe Boye assumes office

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) transition team has ushered in its new Chief Executive, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, into office.

At a brief management meeting held at the head office conference room, the Board Chair, Dr Ernest K. P. Kwarko, informed Management of the Board’s decision to follow the best administrative practice to ensure a smooth transition to the new Chief Executive.

The Board Chair formally introduced the Mr Okoe Boye as a worthy team player and encouraged Management to give their utmost best to support him, and pledged the Board’s commitment to providing the right governance environment for the team to succeed.

In his opening remarks, Dr Okoye Boye thanked God and President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to lead the NHIA and contribute to its positive growth.

He disclosed his desire to make a positive impact within the next two years and galvanised the support of Management to work together to achieve this goal.

He preached fairness to all and open-mindedness and is an accessible leader with a strong passion for succeeding in the new role.

The Chief Executive outlined a few of his aspirations which are to make the NHIA the most visible and reliable public organisation with the most vibrant Staff and promised to evaluate the current structure of the Authority to make the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) more efficient.

The CEO emphasised the need to build an organisation that will leverage the synergies and coordination of all Directorates and discouraged staff from working in silos.

He reiterated the importance of stakeholder management and pledged to have a very cordial and deep relationship with all stakeholders of the Authority.

Dr Okoe Boye intends to have a legacy that will make it easier for those after him to succeed and solicited unity from all to make the Scheme more efficient and sustainable.

Dr Bernard Okoye succeeded Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby, who announced her retirement from active service last week after serving the NHIA for 15 years of her working career, with the last three years as the Chief Executive.