I want to be the next Dan Botwe. My age won’t matter, a New Patriotic Party (NPP), General Secretary hopeful, Justin Frimpong Kodua has said.



According to him, he has the ability and the expertise to be a fine General Secretary of the ruling party.



“Dan Botwe was one of the finest General Secretary the party has had but he was voted for at a very young age in a fierce competition. He was young but had excellent work ethics,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Justin Kodua



Mr Kodua who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) also cited the story of David in the Bible and how he was made a king to buttress his point.



“With God on my side, the little Justin Kodua you see today can help the NPP. I am the David of our time and ready to lead the NPP as General Secretary to help break the 8,” he added.