Japan-based Ghanaian, Kwabena Yeboah has said he stopped his son who is an architect from investing in Ghana.

He feared those who would be put in charge will mismanage the company.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Kwabena cited how he set up a company in Ghana but the workers collapsed it as an example.

According to him, the staff including the manger were stealing from him.

Based on this backdrop, he decided to stop his son from investing his money to avoid being duped.

Aside this, he said his hope of owning a land in Ghana was dashed when he was duped by so-called land owners.

Mr. Yeboah claimed he went to jail for 40 days when the owner of the land took the issue to court and was found guilty.

After serving his sentence, he moved back to Japan with his family and has vowed never to return to Ghana.