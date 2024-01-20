The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has expressed concerns about the potential impact of the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries on Ghana’s Parliament.

With 18 incumbent NPP MPs not seeking re-election, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization has bemoaned the loss of institutional memory and expertise will pose a serious challenge.

She has therefore appealed to NPP delegates to retain sitting MPs and also called on Ghanaians to do same in the December 7 polls.

She emphasized the vital mentorship and guidance role that these seasoned MPs give to first timers, stating the significance of knowledge transfer by these veterans cannot be underestimated.

“Next Parliament will suffer. The majority of the MPs bowing out are very experienced,” she said in an interview on Accra-based UTV.

Ursula recounted how as a first time MP, Akuapem South MP, Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah for instance provided her with guidance and mentorship she needed to work effectively in Parliament to buttress his point.

Acknowledging the challenging nature of parliamentary responsibilities, Ursula emphasized the significance of prioritizing the education of new MPs to guarantee their active and effective participation in legislative processes.

“So we, the experienced ones who have decided to continue the race, I’ll urge the delegates to consider that and retain us,” she added.

