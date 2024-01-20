The wife of the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has emphasized the importance of unity within the party at a gathering in the Bono East region.

She has urged everyone to put aside any past grievances and come together as a united front ahead of the upcoming election.

“Please let bygones be bygones,” Mrs. Mahama said at a get-together she hosted on Friday for the Bono East regional and constituency executives, reminding them that unity is indeed strength.

The former First Lady encouraged the party executives and members to take the ‘Building the Ghana we want together’ message of their leader, John Mahama to every corner of the country during the campaign.

She also stressed the need for hard work and commitment from the party’s executives and supporters to achieve success and victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

As they listened to her words, Mrs Mahama’s passion for the party and their cause was evident. Her speech was a rallying cry, igniting a sense of unity and determination for the executives and supporters.

Mrs Mahama, who hails from Ampoma and Jema in the Kintampo South constituency, is also scheduled to host and meet all 1,152 branch executives.

Below are some photos