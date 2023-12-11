The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to undertake a comprehensive review of the laws governing the extractive sector if re-elected as president.

According to Mr. Mahama, this initiative aims to enhance the equitable distribution of benefits from the nation’s natural resources among Ghanaians.

In a post on X on Saturday, December 9, the former President expressed concern that over the years, Ghanaians have been deprived of the full advantages of the country’s natural wealth.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support and vote for him in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“We would review our laws governing the extractive industry so that Ghana can increase its share and local participation in exploiting our natural resources.”

Mr Mahama further stated that the cost savings resulting from a streamlined governance during his prospective administration would be utilised to alleviate the burden of escalating taxes on the Ghanaian population.

“With improved revenues from the savings made from a reduced size of government, anti-corruption fight, fast-tracked operationalisation of new oil and gas wells, increased investment in the mining sector and a revamped cocoa sector, we can ease the heavy burden of tax that has been placed on Ghanaian households and businesses.”

