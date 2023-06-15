Home News Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, June 15, 2023 News Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, June 15, 2023 June 15, 2023 6:50 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print MFWA holds stakeholders forum on curbing hate speech occurrence in Ghana’s democracy (14-6-23) GARID Project: Deputy Minister for local Gov't charges MMDAs to ensure value for money (14-6-23) Jaman South: Assembly members accuse MCE of sabotaging election of presiding member (14-6-23) Ghana to implement 2023 season with Cote D’Ivoire within same period – Hawa Koomson (14-6-23) Conflict: Hundreds of residents displaced and several homes and properties destroyed (14-6-23) Strange Occurrence: Boiled maize shows strange handwriting at Nkawkaw - Adom TV News (14-6-23) Mob Action: Pragya rider be@ten to death and his tricycle burnt to ashes for stealing (14-6-23) Buduburam: Mother and son found dead in their room; bodies in near-decomposing state (14-6-23)