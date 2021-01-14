Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, January 14, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, January 14, 2021 January 14, 2021 7:52 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Parents share thoughts on School Reopening - Afisem on Adom TV (14-1-21) GFA declares war on ‘criminal’ betting companies - Badwam Sports on Adom TV (14-1-21) Black Starlets Coach Fukuo blames Referees for Ghana’s exit - Badwam Sports on Adom TV (14-1-21) New Curriculum for Schools: GES in training stage before implementation - Badwam News (14-1-21) Badwam Newspaper Review on Adom TV (14-1-21) Agokansie - Adom TV News (13-1-21) Bat infestation, inadequate beds plague facility - Adom TV News (13-1-21) Deplorable road puts lives in danger; users appeal for construction - Adom TV News (13-1-21)