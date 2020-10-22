A video fast circulating online has captured moments a newly wedded couple fell flat at their wedding ceremony.

The two were seen happily dancing in the church auditorium as their guests cheer on in amusement.

However, the groom, in an attempt to prove his manpower, tried to lift the bride who appeared heavier than him.

With Nigerian artiste, Pakoranking’s wedding day song playing in the background, they both fell flat leaving the guest to scream out loud.

However, the duo, who were not bothered by the incident, used the opportunity to kiss each other passionately while on the floor.

Watch the video attached below: