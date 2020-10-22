Aluminum Fabrication Association of Ghana (ALUFAG) is appealing to the government for the reduction of taxes as well as dealing with the dollar.

At a formalisation and training workshop for members in the capital region on the theme ‘Raising the Standard and Sanitising the Aluminum Fabrication Industry,’ they discussed issues of concerns and how they can improve upon what they do.

According to the Ashanti Regional President of ALUFAG, Alex Sackey, the group is facing a lot of difficulties in buying the materials due to high tax rate and inferior nature of the materials as well.

He added that the government should come to their aid because they have helped reduce unemployment and has over 10,000 workers across the country.

However, the Greater Accra Regional President, Ekow Sam, indicated that high tariff at the port is collapsing their businesses since materials are expensive to buy in China where importation is done.

He added that demonstration may be the only option if the government fails to intervene.