Goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento helped Newcastle overcome Wolves and register their first home win in the Premier League since mid-December.

Sweden international Isak nodded in at the end of a sweeping counter-attack involving Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, whose left-footed shot deflected off Craig Dawson and into the striker’s path.

Eddie Howe’s team doubled their advantage when Jose Sa and Max Kilman failed to deal with Jacob Murphy’s low cross and Gordon pounced on the loose ball to fire home.

Wolves had the lion’s share of possession at St James’ Park but failed to test Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka until midway through the second half when half-time substitute Nathan Fraser’s low shot from the edge of the box was palmed clear.

Dubravka produced a superb stop to deny Pablo Sarabia moments later, but Livramento struck his first Newcastle goal in stoppage time to put the seal on the Magpies’ first home victory since their 3-0 win over Fulham on 16 December.

The victory lifted Newcastle up to eighth in the table, while Wolves dropped to 10th.