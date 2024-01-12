Vakpo and Ho, Volta Region – Newage Agric Solutions Limited, in collaboration with Greenland Seeds Limited and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food Agriculture (MOFA), recently embarked on seed training program for 67 youth farmers in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The training, which took place from 18th to 22nd December 2023, aimed to equip young farmers, particularly women, with the necessary skills and knowledge to become seed producers under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Seed System Program (YESSPRO).

YESSPRO, an initiative under The Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Program, is a co-created and consortium-managed project that seeks to transform the rice, soybean, tomato, and poultry value chains in Ghana with Agri-Impact Limited as the PMU.

The programme aims to empower youth farmers by providing them with training and support to become seed producers and contribute to national food security.

The recent training programme conducted by Newage Agric Solutions Limited, in partnership with Greenland Seeds Limited and PPRSD, focused on equipping the participants with the necessary technical know-how and skills required for seed production.

The training covered various aspects of seed production, including seed selection, handling, storage, and quality control measures.

The participants were also educated on the importance of producing certified seeds to ensure the production of high-quality grains for farmers within the Volta Region and beyond.

Speaking about the significance of the YESSPRO initiative, Mr. Martin Tettey Nartey, the General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions Limited, emphasised the importance of youth involvement in agricultural activities.

He stated, “Youth engagement in agriculture is crucial for the sustainable development of the sector. Through YESSPRO, we aim to empower young farmers to become seed producers and contribute to the overall growth and food security of our nation. By producing certified seeds, these youth farmers will not only meet the demands of local farmers but also contribute to the national food security agenda.”

The collaboration between Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Greenland Seeds Limited, and PPRSD highlights the multi-stakeholder approach required to build a robust seed production system in Ghana.

The active involvement of both private sector and regulatory bodies ensures the implementation of best practices and adherence to quality standards in the seeds industry.

The youth farmers under training expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the YESSPRO training program.

Ms. Anani Precious, one of the beneficiaries, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “This training has opened up new avenues for us as young farmers.

We now have the skills and knowledge to produce high-quality seeds, which will not only benefit us but also contribute to the agricultural development of our region and country.”

As the YESSPRO beneficiaries begin their journey as seed producers, the programme aims to provide ongoing support and mentorship to ensure their success.

By creating a network of trained youth farmers engaged in seed production, YESSPRO envisions a sustainable and inclusive agricultural sector that promotes the growth and prosperity of Ghana’s economy.

The successful completion of the seed training programme by Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Greenland Seeds Limited, and PPRSD will mark a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the YESSPRO initiative.

With the empowerment of youth farmers as seed producers, the country is poised to witness a positive transformation in its agricultural landscape, contributing to the overall prosperity and food security of the nation.

Officers who did the trainings were; Eyram Ametefe – Regional Seed Inspector, PPRSD; Samuel Essandoh – Seed Inspector, PPRSD; Samson Nartey Tettey – Assistant MOFA Director Crops, Ho; Henry Ackah – Private Seed Producer; Oxford Dela Agboli- General Manager, Greenland Seed Company Limited; Tabitha Lomotey – Research Agronomist, Newage Agric Solutions Limited; and Martin Tettey Nartey – General Manager, Newage Agric Solutions Limited.