Independent Presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, says he intends to create a political party to pursue his presidential ambitions.

However, the Electoral Commission’s supposed tardiness had thrown a wrench into his plans.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, the real estate mogul revealed that his team had filed an application with the EC to register his political party after fulfilling all constitutional requirements.

Cheddar, as he is also known, has yet to hear from the EC three months after filing his application.

This is despite the I992 Constitution stating in Act 574 (8)(2) that “The commission shall, not later than seven days after the receipt of application, issue to the political party a provisional certificate of registration and shall cause a notice of the application to be published in the Gazette after receipt, inviting objections from any person, concerning the name, aim, objects, constitution, rules, symbols, slogans and colours of the party.”

Nana Kwame Bediako noted that, while he has fulfilled all constitutional requirements, the EC has not been forthcoming with a response.

“We do have a manifesto. We have a manifesto, we have a constitution and we have built 16 offices in the 16 regions. We’ve read the constitution and we’ve followed what we had to do, put in the application for a political party but we were not responded to by the EC.

“After the seven days, when you pay and you submit after the seven days, it’s been three months. We wrote a letter again and they haven’t responded,” he said.

He is, however, hopeful that the EC will finally respond to his application and do the needful.

Nana Kwame Bediako noted that, while he awaits confirmation from the EC, he is going to go ahead and pursue his presidential ambition as an independent candidate, centering the pertinent issues needed to develop Ghana.

“But I hope that the EC can hear me and say that let’s respond to this young man and we’re supposed to give him his provisional license so you know – if they had given us that we’ll be talking about the actual party and using the logos and using maybe our mottos and slogans and stuff like that.

“But since that has not happened, it doesn’t mean that it should stop the conversation or stop the mission or even restrict the vision. We’re still going ahead, we’re still going ahead with the New Force Movement,” he said.

