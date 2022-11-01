New details emerging suggest no death has been recorded at the Lapaz bus terminal over fare increment.

One of the executives at the terminal, Daniel Boahen, confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM.

Mr Boahen admitted a fight ensued among some passengers, the driver and his mate and others at the bus terminal over the fare increment.

He narrated there were several exchanges of blows among them, during which the unidentified young man was punched in the face unawares.

“He fell, hit his head and became unconscious. But while he was being rushed to the hospital, he regained consciousness midway and returned to the station to pick up another car to his house. So nobody is dead as speculated,” he said.

Viral reports on Saturday indicated a man, believed to be in his 30s, had been confirmed dead after fighting with a commercial driver’s mate over GH₵2 fare increment.

The male passenger is said to have boarded the vehicle from Lapaz heading to Pokuase and was told the fare had been increased from GH₵5.50 to GH₵7.70.

This angered the driver who decided to return the passengers to the Lapaz bus terminal where he picked them up.