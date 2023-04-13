The Ashanti Regional Police command has re-taken the statements of the six regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who wore camouflage attire during former President John Mahama’s campaign tour of the region.

The six, including the regional Vice Chairman, Captain Kofi Jabari, and the regional Deputy Secretary, Mr Baah Acheamfour were invited by the police who took their statements and granted them self-recognizance bail on March 29, 2023.

However, on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, the police stormed NDC Regional office to retake the statements of the executives.

The deputy Regional Secretary of the NDC, Baah Acheamfour who was angry at the conduct of the police told Class FM the officers claimed there were mistakes in the earlier statements.

ALSO READ:

Police invite eight NDC executives for campaigning in camouflage

Ashanti region NDC denies wearing military uniforms on campaign tour

Mr Acheamfour said the police just want to intimidate them but cautioned that, no amount of the intimidation will stop them from wearing the attire.