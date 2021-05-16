Achimota Preparatory School is going to be part of Achimota Basic School under the general management of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This was part of a resolution reached after a meeting between the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and management of Achimota Preparatory School.

On Friday, April 30, the GES locked up the private school following an Accra High Court ruling.

But management of the school raised issues with the takeover and consequently petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President has, therefore, directed the Minister to find a lasting solution to the issues, a press release issued by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Benjamin Kofi Gyasi said.

