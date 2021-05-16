A Ghanaian man and his wife have gone viral on social media after battling out songs of the top Ghanaian dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The groom Mr Asare, a diehard fan of Shatta and his wife, Mrs Sedinam Asare, also a diehard fan of Stonebwoy challenged each other on their special day.

The emcee gave the couple the floor to go head-on on each other with popular songs of both of the artistes.

The crowd cheered the couple on as they take turns to sing the songs of their revered dancehall musicians.

Watch video below: