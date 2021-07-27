Lawyers of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Joe Gyaakye Quayson, have withdrawn an application to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for the court to interpret certain constitutional provisions.

The MP’s lawyer, Justin Pwavra Teriwajah, had tried without success to get the Cape Coast High Court, hearing the election petition involving his client, to refer Article 94, Clause (2a) of the 1992 Constitution to the Supreme Court for interpretation.

A five-member court, presided over by Justice Apau, struck the application out after the MP’s lawyer had withdrawn the application.

The judges explained to the lawyer that he should have formally applied to the High Court to refer the said constitutional provision to the Supreme Court for interpretation, and if it refuses, then there would have been grounds to refer same to the Supreme Court.

An amount of GHC5,000 was awarded against the MP.

Meanwhile, the High Court is expected to deliver its ruling in respect of the election petition which is at the centre of the matter of the alleged dual citizenship of the Assin North MP on 28th of July.

ALSO: