The new National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday called on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House.

The team was led by the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim and the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

They assured the Vice President of their commitment to ensure that the “8” will be broken as they are poised to deliver on their mandate.

“We are resolute in our minds and determined to work assiduously to ensure that the dreaded eight-year cycle is broken. We shall unite the party, bring everyone on board and, in unison, work harder to win the next elections,” Chairman Ntim assured.

On his part, the Vice President reiterated the need for the present and past executives to work together as that is key in making sure the NPP wins power in 2024.

He also assured the National Executives of his commitment to ensure that the eight is broken.

“As a government, we have put in place measures which will soon yield fruits to help mitigate the sufferings of the people. That, we believe, can best act as the oil needed to break the 8,” Dr Bawumia emphasised.

Present at the meeting were; 1st Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey, 2nd Vice Chairman-Rita Asobayire, 3rd Vice Chairman-Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Organiser- Nana Boakye Nana B, National Women’s Organiser- Kate Gyamfua, Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena, National Youth Organiser-Salam Mustapha, and National Nasara Coordinator-Aziz Haruna Futah.