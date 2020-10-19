New Life Homeopathic Clinic has been named the overall best Homeopathic Hospital in Ghana at this year’s Ghana Business Standard Awards.

The head doctor of the clinic, Dr Mark Agyei was also awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year in Alternative Medicine’ at the awards which were held last Friday in Accra.

A citation which was presented to Dr Agyei praised his clinic for using technology for effective and alternative healthcare delivery in the country.

The awards are the fourth received by New Life Homeopathic Clinic in less than two years since the refurbishment of its headquarters in Dansoman with modern facilities.

Head Doctor of New Life Homeopathic Clinic, Dr Mark Agyei

It will be recalled that the Clinic was also named the “overall best Homeopathic clinic in Ghana in 2019” and the “Most Technologically Advanced Homeopathic Hospital in Ghana in 2020”.

New Life Homeopathic Clinic was established in 2012 and has grown to become one of Ghana’s leading healthcare centres, providing effective and high-quality healthcare for patients.

It specializes in the treatment of acute and chronic diseases such as stroke, infertility, prostate disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, premature ejaculation, and erectile dysfunction.

The Clinic’s ultra-modern building comprises of OPD, Consulting Rooms, Physiotherapy Unit, Laboratory, Scan, Conference Room, Lobby, Out Patients Wards for Male and Female.