Talented young Ghanaian rapper, “Bra Alex” has released a new song titled Mebodam.

Mebodam is a rap song that drips with several ‘wicked’ and promises to make the world of rap lovers more fan.

The young rapper, after winning the heart of most Ghanaians with his unique kind of of rap music is set to music lovers to a whole new level.

Mebodam by Bra Alex is produced by Gigz Beatz.

Kindly listen and enjoy Bra Alex below: